A new cover case

The worldwide echo of the embarrassing interview of the magazine Die Aktuelle with Michael Schumacher carried out through artificial intelligence has not yet subsided, and the German public opinion is wondering about a another case of media profiteering on the health of the Formula 1 champion. This time it was publishing Das Goldene Blatt to put the faces of Corinna and Michael Schumacher on the cover accompanied by the title “Glucks-Jubel” – translatable into Italian with a generic “che happiness” or “Applause of joy” – from the subtitle “Damit hat keiner gerechnet” – “Nobody expected it“.

With a presentation like this, readers’ first thoughts clearly went to the health of the former Ferrari driver – still recovering from a skiing accident in December 2013 – a topic on which the Schumacher family has asked for absolute secrecy. Leafing through the internal pages, we discover that almost ten years after that terrible day in Meribel, Michael “He can still rely on his family” is that “the cohesion between them seems to be greater than ever. Probably no one expected this“. The magazine obviously does not report any news and based its observations on the statements made by Corinna a year and a half ago during the documentary dedicated to her husband, broadcast by Netflix.

Incredible: Funke again

The most disturbing aspect of the story is that Das Goldene Blatt is owned by Funke Mediengruppe, that is to say the same publisher of Die Aktuelle. Company that no later than four days ago had fired the editor-in-chief of the magazine that had produced the artificial interview with Schumacher, branding it as “tacky and misleading article” that does not it met the standards of journalismby the publisher.

This time it’s not about fake declarations as in the previous case, but about one cover story, which uses the title promising revelations that are not such. The timing of publication is clearly striking, just a few days after the previous scandal and the intention expressed by the former driver’s spokesperson to take legal action, using, among other things, statements by Corinna Schumacher over a year and a half old. Unfortunately, covers with misleading titles about Michael’s health are not new in Germany, against which the family has repeatedly taken a stand by suing those responsible, with the sole and sacred aim of defending the privacy of their joint.