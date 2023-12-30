EOver the past few months, a wave of indignation has swept over Mark Dessel-Scheriau, who coordinates the game operations in the youth committee of the Hochsauerland football district and has to implement the grassroots reform of children's football decided by the German Football Association (DFB).

“The children don’t want that,” claim a number of youth coaches in his area of ​​responsibility, says Dessel-Scheriau, or: “Aki Watzke from Dortmund also spoke against it. And if he says that, there must be something to the reservations. Dessel-Scheriau was confronted with so much skepticism in late summer that an entire F youth game day in his district was canceled.

Does the reform have weaknesses?

A number of children's coaches had refused to replace the classic seven-a-side competition with one game per weekend with the new “FUNiño” tournaments. But Dessel-Scheriau talks about another argument that he heard from the resistance: “We have a really strong individual player who will then go under, that can't be right.” That's a sensitive point.

The German school system has long been suspected of neglecting more consistent elite support out of consideration for the weaker ones. Does this now also apply to football? Does the reform, which is intended to give all children more playing time and more ball activities, possibly have similar weaknesses?

“There was also discussion about not playing for goals anymore. “Soon we'll be playing without the ball. Or we'll make it square so that it doesn't run away from the slightly slower young people,” BVB managing director Watzke polemicized. Hannes Wolf, the DFB sports director for youth, training and development, who tours the nation as an ardent advocate of reform, vehemently disagrees.







The opposite is the case. If all children start playing and training according to the latest guidelines, then “we'll soon be sitting there and asking ourselves: Wow, where do all the good players come from?” claims Wolf. The national team's problems in particular, the lack of classic goalscorers, good full-backs and reliable tacklers for central defense, would be combated efficiently. And Wolf can justify his confidence quite well.

More ball action and more fun

A core idea behind the revolution is that a lot more football is simply played in small teams, from the bambinis through to the transition to the adult area. Children under twelve should even compete in two-on-two, three-on-three or four-on-four games on small fields with four goals.

Above all, these forms of play should form the core of training throughout the entire youth period. So that every player is more involved, has more ball action and more fun. The good old principle of performance is being undermined, critics say, even the best benefit, say the DFB trainers and recommend taking a closer look at the new children's football.

The U10s of the Vorwärts Spoho club are training on the Nordfeld in Cologne near the Müngersdorf Stadium, and things are getting really tough. The children play three-on-three on several playing fields, dribbling, tackling, shooting from a distance and sometimes even crossing. And of course cheered. The intensity is enormous. “In these types of games, the children have up to five times as many ball contacts, they shoot at the goals much more often, and the game starts much more often,” says Thomas Staack, who trains the boys. Almost all basic skills are practiced in this way and with an enormous repetition frequency, not as a theoretical construct that is followed or as a dry form of practice, but intuitively.