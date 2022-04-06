With the union between Crunchyroll and Funimation, in recent days we have seen how the direction of these two platforms has been modified. Now, it was recently revealed that Funimation’s official YouTube channel will not only change its name, but your focus will be another.

Through a statement, it has been revealed that the Funimation channel on YouTube will be renamed to Crunchyroll Dubs and, as its name indicatesthe focus will be on providing full anime clips and chapters, but only in English. This is the description:

“Funimation is unifying under the Crunchyroll brand and as such so is their YouTube channel. Funimation’s YouTube channel, which boasts 3.7 million subscribers and has been running since 2006, is now turning into Crunchyroll Dubs! What can you expect now? Well… Almost all the same content you liked, and more! Crunchyroll Dubs will continue to provide anime clips, trailers, and full episodes of your favorite English dubbed anime. Not only that, Crunchyroll Dubs will release weekly installments of dubbed episode 1 every Saturday at 12pm PST, starting April 9 with Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-!”

This is just the latest change after it became known that Crunchyroll will be watching Funimation content. In the case of streaming platforms, hundreds of anime that could only be found on Funimation, have started arriving on Crunchyrollwith everything and a series of new dubs for this site.

Editor’s note:

The Crunchyroll channel already offers various clips and full episodes in Japanese, so it’s good to see this same offering reach audiences who consume anime in English. I only hope that similar projects, but in Spanish and other languages, are on the way.

