To celebrate this month of the Mexico’s independence, Funimation will bring many animes with Latin dubbing to the streaming platform, among which stand out Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Cowboy Bebop. Of course, there is more where these came from and here we share the complete list.

The Bebop crew is here! Yamil Atala as Spike Spiegel, Elsa Covian as Faye Valentine, and Ricardo Tejedo as Jet Black. Meet the cast of the Cowboy Bebop Spanish dub on September 3, at 2:00 pm MX / COL / PE and 3:00 pm CHI, on our YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/QeEZSH48rg – Funimation LATAM (@funimation_la) August 30, 2021

Sk8 The Infinity and Wonder Egg Priority are two exclusive series of Funimation which will also be receiving dubbing into Latin Spanish, along with the other two previously mentioned anime.

With this, Funimation aims to launch more than a thousand anime episodes subtitled into Latin Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese, in addition to also seeking to have more than 600 chapters with absolute dubbing.

Via: Funimation