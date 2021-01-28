Funimation continues to expand its catalog to Mexico and Brazil, and recently announced through his official account of Twitter the arrival of two great titles on the platform.

We talk about Death note and One punch man, the story of Light, L and the world of shinigamis It will also feature dubbing into Latin Spanish; On the other hand, so far you only have the option of seeing the day to day of Saitama in Japanese and with Spanish subtitles.

Death note and One punch man will be available from January 29, 2021 through the platform Funimation:

Defeating any enemy with just one hit, the most powerful superhero is coming to Funimation! The first season of One-Punch Man will be available this Friday, January 29, with subtitles in Spanish. #AlwaysMoreAnime pic.twitter.com/hh7rnr6xV5 – FunimationMx (@funimationmx) January 28, 2021

Among the comments to these announcements, several fans of Death note they wondered if it is the original Latin dubbing that many of us know from years ago, to which the account of Funimation He answered yes, it is not a new dubbing.

These titles join recent acquisitions of the catalog, such as Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas, which is already available in both the original language with Spanish subtitles, and dubbed into Latin Spanish.

Funimation comes with an application to Android

Speaking of new content for this platform, we also learned recently that its service has already reached devices Android.

Funimation already has its own application, so you can watch all the anime you want, anywhere and at any time.

Through Google play You can also pay your subscription to this service; remember that for Mexico you can watch some titles for free in exchange for some ads within the stream, or pay $ 99 MXN per month.

We recommend you: Akudama Drive comes to Funimation: The new anime that will give you the cyberpunk you need.

In the same way, you could already access this platform on mobile phones directly from the browser, although surely this option with an application will seem much more practical to several.

Do you already know what will be the next anime you will see in Funimation, be Death note or One punch man? Let us know in the comments.



