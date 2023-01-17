HBO’s new series, The Last of Us, premiered this Sunday and ignited a heated debate on social media. This is because the plot portrays an apocalyptic scenario caused by the Cordyceps fungus, capable of transforming infected human beings into cannibalistic zombies. People started to wonder if this fungus really exists and if it could cause a zombie apocalypse. The answer to both questions is yes.

Found mainly in tropical forests, such as those in Brazil, the fungus really can cause effects similar to a zombie apocalypse. However, this impact is only on ants, as it is an endoparasite of arthropods such as moth larvae.

Cordyceps thrives in its victim’s body, consuming its muscular structures. It takes a few weeks to reach the invertebrate’s nervous system, which begins to suffer from fears and convulsions caused by the fungus and, thus, stops behaving normally.

The insect dies soon after and new spores of the fungus are produced and released into the environment, being able to infect new ants.

To the general relief of the population, there are no reports of similar infection in humans – therefore, a scenario like The Last of Us is practically impossible to reproduce.

Even the effects of Cordyceps are exploited by human medicine in various treatments. Conditions such as anemia, low immunity, sexual impotence, delaying the aging process, post-surgical recovery and tumors have already had good results with interventions that integrate the effects of the fungus.

Cordyceps fungus is well known in traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Indian medicine. In China, Cordyceps is even sold in packages containing the parasitized larva and the fungus ascoma, being considered the most expensive item in Chinese medicine.