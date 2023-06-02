Very brave choice the one of Star Comics to focus on a genre that is very dangerous in terms of audience, namely science fiction, with a serialization just started also in Japan, and moreover by an author in her first publication. Let’s talk about Fungus and Ironat home Kin to Tetsuwritten and drawn by Ayaka Katayama.

Despite that the same Hajime Isayamaauthor of theAttack of the Giants, would have enjoyed reading it. Has the publishing house also seen, as with other past titles, a respectable potential? Let’s find out together in our review of the first volume.

Original title: 菌と鉄 (Kin to Tetsu)

Italian title: Fungus and Iron

Italian release: March 29, 2023



Japanese release: March 9, 2021

Number of volumes: 3, ongoing



Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: Science fiction, mystery, dystopia

Drawings: Ayaka Katayama

History: Ayaka Katayama

Format: 11.5 x 17.5, b/w

Number of facades: 208 We reviewed Fungus and Iron through a press volume provided to us free by Star Comics.

In the middle of the way

What is it about Fungus and Iron the title itself tells us: In a world dominated by mushroomswhich penetrating inside humans control their actions and feelings (but offering to some the possibility of obtaining a body as hard as iron), everything is rigorous and absoluteexcept for Dante. Our protagonist is an anomalous soldier from theAmigasa, the world government: Dante can’t read, he has a wolf-shaped birthmark (a distinctive element of some characters) and a conscience of his own (let’s face it, one step away from stupidity), for this reason he always ends up fulfilling actions that risk having him executed as a subversive.

One day, during a mission where he risks dying, he comes into contact with the group of revolutionaries and with a girl, Aoi, with whom he falls in love. Thanks to her, he not only begins to reconsider her situation, and that of thearea D-18 where he has always lived, but meets the group of Etherists, those who rebel against the government. Will Dante be able to find his way in this dark forest of mushrooms and injustices? We will surely find out in the next volumes!

Ciapat Fons?

Where I come from there is almost a religion around mushrooms: you learn about them from an early age, the collection areas are kept as state secrets and there is a crazy rivalry between seekers, for this reason, when a person meets one another one in the woods always asks “Ciapat Fons?” and understand based on the reaction how many mushrooms he has found. For this cultural background, I not only appreciate all those mangas that talk about it in conjunction with dishes and dishes, but also those titles, such as Dorohedoro or Sabuki Biscowhich tell of “power” hidden behind the fungi.

Even the over-exploited technique that some mushrooms would have of affect living beingssuch as that of zombie ants (Ophiocordyceps unilateralis) recently revived since The Last of Us gamejust to name one, is a good starting point to justify a natural evil dictated by the evolution of the species. Finally, that there is the possibility of receiving superpowers from this parasitic relationship (albeit through taking pills) such as a body resistance equal to that of iron (is it you Tekkai?) adds a lot of development possibilities not only to the plot, but to combat mode between opposing factions.

We are one

Among the many issues covered in this first volume, the most pressing is certainly that of conformism. The platoon of soldiers who carry out every order without question, shooting enemies he has never even seen and whose facts they know only from what they have been taught, is a ttremendously current blood. Maybe this one collective consciousness is also the cause of one of the main flaws, in my opinion, of this title: a characterization of the characters that not fully convincing. If we add to this “inconsistency” the attempt to tell a story of escape and emergence from the masses, of getting out of a distorted regime, with choices and sometimes drastic actions, having quality protagonists is a necessary prerogative. In any case, I am hopeful that this will be implemented in the next volumes.

A condition of oppression that is often softened by moments of irony and romantic ideas, scattered among the chapters.

Of course, one can imagine how the story can also evolve in the hand-to-hand combat genre, as well as in the “espion” one, but for now the sub-plots remain on the sidelines of the description of the world, disturbing and wild outside the area D-18. In short, the title will certainly be able to offer more as the main saga develops.

Prohibited for children under X years

This sci-fi vision of the world passes through the hues of Ayaka Katayamawhose designs are not the cornerstone of Fungus and Iron, but they are in any case of a good standard. A world of normal violence and military rigor, enclosed within walls, and with designs in some places very similar to those of Attack of the Giants… no wonder then the presentation of this title, despite the fact that the protagonist seems more like characters like Auction or Mashle more than a Eren in achieving his purely selfish goal: live peacefully in a way that satisfies him.

A contrast between almost comedy moments (mushrooms that drop stones, meeting Aoi, and Dante’s life as a soldier are almost laughable) and the most violent and raw scenes (the execution is very impactful) quite well managed by the author’s style. A very detailed and oppressive trait in the looks, but deliberately “blurred” in the visualization of the deaths, which leaves the genre poised between noir shades of a seinen and the light-heartedness of one shonen. All great for targeting it to a large audiencebut I can’t help but imagine how the title would have been if produced by a more impetuous and truculent mangaka, at the cost of moving the reading bar to a more adult target.

Humankind has been completely enslaved by fungi, which, by parasitizing the brains of men and taking away their freedom and thought, have built a completely controlled society. However, there are exceptions. After the fateful encounter with a girl, Dante, a very strong soldier, decides to overturn the laws of the world in which he lives. From the darkest desperation… the revolt begins! Don’t miss this brand new dark fantasy manga, also recommended by Hajime Isayama, author of Attack on Titan! Buy Fungus and Iron following this link at the price of €5.60. Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing on Amazon through this box!

Who do we recommend Fungus and Iron to?

As indicated it is about a manga intended for all fans of dark fantasy, dystopian and guerrilla worlds, which may appeal to those who have followed titles unrelated to superpowers (although they may appear) and slightly grimmer than the classics with a happy ending, where it is not uncommon to see wickedness for the pure purpose of intimidating. Only aspect to consider is volume cadence: only three tankobons since 2021, which could indicate an annual cadence of publications, which not everyone can tolerate. For the rest it could be an enjoyable work for everyoneabove all because it is different from the stories in vogue in this period.

Good world building

Right mix of violence, fighting and tranquility

Current topics and well narrated See also FIFA 23 - Review, EA Sports greets us with a bang? Designs that give a sense of immobility

Unimpressive protagonists

Some plot choices for now not very understandable