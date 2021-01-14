In recent weeks, many areas of the country received the rains they had expected since the autumn: the records from Christmas to today have allowed recover a large part of the water deficit accumulated in winter and spring, which allows a good start for the lots, amid fear due to the La Niña phenomenon.

However, more humidity also carries a risk: the proliferation of diseases. Therefore, from FMC they assure that they should already start intensify monitoring, in order to detect the inoculums in time and not be late with the fungicide applications.

Nanok and Rubrix Max are the two products that FMC has in its portfolio to combat fungi that affect soybeans and corn. Both based on strobilurin, but accompanied by a different triazole: flutriafol in the first case (an active principle exclusively owned by FMC) and epoxiconazole in the second.

Nicolás Bosco, FMC technical service coordinator, recalled that fungicides must be used preventively.

“Fungicides must be used preventively.a, before the first symptoms observed and if the conditions are predisposing to diseases, the answer is there ”, warns Nicolás Bosco, FMC technical service coordinator in the north-central region of Santa Fe, Chaco and Santiago del Estero. According to the tests carried out by the company on soybeans, this favorable response is two or three quintals at the right time, which is when it is beginning to bloom, to form beans.

In corn, the ideal is to spray at the time of flowering, up to R1, and a plus of up to 10 quintals per hectare can be achieved. “In Argentina, more and more late corn is planted, and in this particular season the percentage was the highest in history. That means more possibility of diseases and that is why the use of fungicides is essential, something not so common in corn, but which is paid only for the high response that is achieved, ”says Bosco.

To verify this, the FMC advisor does a simple calculation: while an application costs $ 20, achieving one more ton of corn per hectare means achieving an extra 150 dollars. “We are not saying to apply the fungicide just because, but neither to avoid it. And even less so, when more and more late corn is used and most hybrids are susceptible, because they are selected more for yields than for health ”, explains Bosco.

Dosage and times

For soybeans, you can use both Rubrix Max, with a dose of 300 cubic centimeters per hectare; like Nanok, with a range of between 400 and 480 cubic centimeters depending on the degree of incidence of the diseases. For corn, the registration is authorized only for Nanok, with an approximate dose of 800 cubic centimeters.

In both cases, the recommendation is to accompany the application with Biofusion, with a dose of 200cc / ha, a cofactor that allows greater efficiency in the crop protection strategy.

“When we put a fungicide, it usually goes together with an insecticide or graminicide. Biofusion is key because it stabilizes the mixture and homogenizes broths. The result is better application quality and that the fungicide enters the plant quickly, an essential aspect in a year in which conditions of hydric stress are expected and a product that penetrates quickly into the leaves is needed ”, says Bosco.