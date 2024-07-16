Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/16/2024 – 19:54

There are millions of fungi in the world. Although 150,000 have been catalogued, scientists believe that the real number may vary between 1 and 5 million different species. However, a minority of them present a risk of infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has listed only 19 fungi as threats to human health. A group of researchers, however, believes that number could be higher.

A study published in the scientific journal Nature indicates that some fungi are developing resistance to high temperatures and, therefore, may become capable of infecting the human body. “The continued emergence of invasive fungal pathogens poses a growing threat to public health,” says the article.

The group of researchers investigated 98 fungal infections between 2009 and 2019, recorded in Chinese hospitals. They claim to have discovered a new species causing infections. “We identified two independent cases of human infection by a previously undescribed invasive fungal pathogen,” the study says. Rhodosporidiobolus fluvialis was the species identified.

In general, high body temperature prevents fungi from surviving. The researchers then carried out laboratory tests on mice that were induced to a body temperature of 37ºC and found that this species of fungus not only remained alive, but also registered an increase in mutation rates, compared to milder temperatures.

As a result of accelerated mutation, fungi may become even more resistant to drugs, making it harder to treat any disease they may develop. “Temperature-induced mutagenesis may also trigger the development of pan-resistance to three of the most commonly used antifungals (fluconazole, caspofungin and amphotericin B),” the researchers say.

The group also presented the thesis that the increase in global temperature, as a consequence of the climate crisis, could favor the proliferation of infectious diseases. “Global warming could promote the evolution of new fungal pathogens,” the article states.

On the other hand, Toni Gabaldón, a biologist at the Barcelona Institute for Biomedical Research, says caution is needed. “There is a lack of direct evidence that these two observations are related and more research is needed,” he told the German broadcaster. Deutsche Welle.