Scientists at Tulane University School of Medicine have developed a promising new model to study a fungus that causes fungal pneumonia which is notoriously difficult to grow in the laboratory. The researchers were able to use slices of lung tissue precisely cut to study Pneumocystis species, a fungus that causes Pneumocystis pneumonia in immunosuppressed patients and children.

The research results were published on mBio.

Fungal pneumonia: here's what the new study says:

This innovation overcomes a major obstacle in fungal research – the difficulty of growing this pathogen outside of a living lung – so that scientists can more easily test new drugs to fight fungal pneumonia. The fungus was recently listed among the 19 priority fungal pathogens by the World Health Organization.

“Pneumocystis is probably the most common fungal pneumonia in children, and attempts to culture the organism have been unsuccessful,” said corresponding author Dr. Jay Kolls, holder of the John W. Deming Chair in Internal Medicine at Tulane. “Therefore, we have not had new antibiotics for over 20 years because they have to be tested in experimental animal studies.”

The Tulane model uses precision-cut lung slices that maintain the complexity and architecture of lung tissue, providing an environment that closely mimics conditions within the lung.

To study fungal pneumonia, the researchers used tissue from mice to culture two forms of the Pneumocystis fungus, troph and ascus, for up to 14 days. Viability tests and gene expression analysis conducted showed that the fungus survived over time in the model.

“This is the first time that both the trophic and ascus forms of Pneumocystis have been maintained long-term outside of a mammalian host,” Kolls said.

The researchers confirmed the model's potential for in vitro drug testing. When treated with the commonly used drugs trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole and echinocandins, the expression of fungal pneumonia genes was reduced, indicating success in targeting the fungus.

The Tulane technique reliably generates numerous uniform lung tissue samples for testing from a single lung, enabling high-throughput testing.

“With optimization, we believe that precision lung sections could enable the effective growth of fungal pneumonia and become a powerful tool for developing new drugs to treat this infection,” Kolls said. “This could significantly accelerate research into this pathogen.”