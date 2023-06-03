The new Monterrey board of directors led by ‘Tato’ Noriega, nothing is satisfied with what the club did on the field in the semifinals against Tigres. The club considers that they had everything to be champions and the team got smaller. Therefore, the changes have already arrived with the departure of Vucetich and the signing of ‘Tano’ Ortíz and now they are preparing for a cleanup of the squad that will be guided by both the sports director and the Argentine coach.
One of the players that Noriega no longer believes in is Rogelio Funes Mori. He recognizes the lineage of the scorer within the institution, legend, top scorer of the royals with 152 official goals in just over 300 appearances. He considers that his best time on the field has already ended, recommending to ‘Tano’ Ortíz his departure from the club, since the Argentine gave the green light to said movement and everything indicates that the ‘twin’ will take a flight to the capital of the country.
Pumas and Monterrey have a total agreement for the sale of Funes Mori, who has also agreed to sign with UNAM to work once again hand in hand with the ‘Turkish’ Mohamed. Now, only the most complex movement remains: the salary of the ‘twin’. Well, within the royals he receives around 3 million dollars per year and it is something that he cannot afford within the Pumas, since the highest figure they have paid in their history was just over two million to Dani Alves per year. The movement is advanced but not closed.
