In the absence of an official announcement, Rogelio Funes Mori will leave Rayados de Monterrey

He leaves the gang after 152 goals ⚽️ (top scorer) in 304 games, average of one goal every two games

Mohamed was key in the negotiation@Aztec Sports#striped #LigaMX #Cougars pic.twitter.com/ujOHSJQ20A

— Herminio Fernández (@HerminioFdz11) June 3, 2023