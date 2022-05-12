The Mexican National Team will have, throughout May and June, a concentration of more than a month to have the best preparation for the World Cup, throughout this period of time the Tri will have three friendly matches against their similar from Nigeria , Ecuador and Uruguay, as well as two official games corresponding to the Nations League, against Suriname and Jamaica.
Sources close to El Tri affirm that a player who does not appear in this call does not have the slightest chance of being considered for the World Cup, although, within this situation there is an exception, it is Rogelio Funes Mori, who will not attend the concentration because he has not recovered from the injuries that have kept him off the pitch for 3 months.
Rogelio’s absence is specifically due to his health and his place in the Tri is not at stake, the naturalized will be part of the Mexican National Team team in Qatar 2022. For this call, ‘Tata’ Martino will take Santiago Giménez and Henry Martin to fill the void of Funes Mori and will take advantage of his call to define who will be the third ‘9’ of the Tri in the World Cup.
