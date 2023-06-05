The Cruz Azul team continues to work at forced marches to close signings for the start of Clausura 2023.
Although it is true that the movements for the year-end contest have been minimal, the high command together with the coach Ricardo Ferretti are analyzing the possible prospects to arrive at La Noria.
Now, the Pumas team is interested in the services of the Argentine forward Rogelio Funes Moriwho could be living his last days as an element of Rayados de Monterrey.
According to the first reports, the university students will throw the house out of the window to get the services of the ‘Mellizo’, a situation that would benefit Cruz Azul, since in this way they could go for their striker Juan Ignacio Dinenno.
However, the negotiations would not be easy for the cement club, and it is that the Red Devils of Toluca have also raised their hands for the letter from the ‘Commander’, and are willing to pay whatever Pumas asks for, while Cruz Azul has the estimated budget.
With the departure of the attacker Carlos González from the scarlet team, the choriceros are in search of a 9 ‘thug’ that can lead them to reach the long-awaited eleventh star, so their first plan is Dinenno.
Even so, Cruz Azul would not let its guard down and would start with the tug of war to be able to convince Pumas to let their star striker out. The next few days will be key to determine which team is left with the signing of Juan DInenno.
In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#Funes #Mori #arrives #Dinenno #leaves #movement #benefit #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply