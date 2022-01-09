Jos Peeters liked it best for his father Pierre, who is 92. A ‘servant man’ who, according to Jos, is usually mainly occupied with others. Whether they are having a good time, or whether he can still mean something. So it took some getting used to for him, the thought that his wife Truus’s funeral at the end of December was only with his two children, their partners and his five grandchildren. “But when the shift was over, he said, ‘Maybe it’s not quite appropriate for the occasion, but I’d like to give you a round of applause for how beautiful this was.’”