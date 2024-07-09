Eco-digital funerals, the last farewell is now done live on social media

Goodbye to the funerals traditional, funeral rites have now become 2.0. A Eco-friendly funeral It is a funeral service designed for minimize environmental impactThis type of ritual uses methods and materials that respect the environment. The goal is to reduce pollution and promote sustainability. But modern funerals are not only environmentally friendly but have also become increasingly digital. The ceremonies – reports Libero – take place in streamingthe tombs have a Qr code and I’m geolocalized and the memorial is found onlinewith the dedicated app to say your last goodbye to your deceased loved one. Returning to the echo aspect of the funeral, first of all, we use biodegradable coffins or urns. These containers are made from natural materials that are decompose over time.

In this way, they leave no harmful traces in the environment. Furthermore, an eco-friendly funeral avoids the use of chemical products for the preservation of the body. This means that no substances such as formaldehyde are used, which can be harmful to the environment. Another important aspect of the ecological funeral is the choice of burial place. Many choose natural cemeteries or sacred woodswhere burials take place in such a way as to favor natural regeneration. The funeral sector, in Italy, – concludes Libero – has approximately 6 thousand businessesmany of which have been using the social media and they are very popular. The sales national total breaks through three billion euros per year.