This young boy couldn’t believe his eyes. While doing the funeral to the cat he was crying bitterly, desperate because his beautiful black cat was dead and he wasn’t ready to say hello. It even has it buried underground. But after a few hours the incredible discovery: the cat was not dead, it has found alive and well in front of him.

Nathan Sonoras she lived with her cat Loki for three very long years. They met in the neighborhood where the boy lives. The adult black cat wandered the streets alone. Moved by the little guy’s situation, he immediately decided to take her home and start taking care of him.

Since that time Nathan Sonoras and Loki they have become inseparable. The black cat was very grateful to his savior and was happy to live with him. He was a very affectionate cat and loved spending his time playing with Nathan. He lived alone and at home they had only the other. The perfect couple.

Often Loki used to leave the house to walk for the neighborhood where he had lived. It happened that he stayed out for hours, even playing with other animals. For Nathan it was not a problem and he always let him do it.

One day, however, returning home down the street he noticed a black cat clearly the victim of an accident. He thought he was just hurt, but instead he realized that it was dead. Heartbroken, he called his girlfriend to say goodbye.

Funeral to the black cat, who then “resurrects”

Nathan took the cat to the backyard where they buried him during a moving funeral.

We dug a hole right next to a nice tree. We cried, shared fond memories, and talked about how we expected Loki to run free in kitten heaven. It was very sad to say goodbye.

Nathan did nothing but cry, but in the morning after the surprise. Loki was alive and waiting for him in front of the house. The boy was in shock. They had buried another black cat very similar to him!