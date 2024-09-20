Funeral | The relatives went to the funeral, but the grave had not been dug

Funeral|The undertakers arrived only to hear that the funeral had to be cancelled.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. In Pohjois Savo, the funeral was canceled due to confusion. The congregation did not receive information about the funeral in advance. According to HS information, it was a mix-up between relatives.

In Pohjois Savo experienced a strange and unfortunate incident in August. Due to confusion, the funeral ended before it could even begin.

The organization of the funeral began at the end of summer, when the relatives were informed of the death of their loved one. One of the relatives went to the funeral home to choose a coffin for the deceased and arrange a funeral date.

On that day, a small escort arrived at the church: a few relatives, coffin bearers organized by the funeral home, and a funeral home entrepreneur.

However, nothing happened. The parish staff was not present. The church door was closed.

The funeral home entrepreneur began to investigate the matter. It turned out that the burial could not be delivered, as the grave had not even been dug. The funeral home entrepreneur booked a new burial time two weeks later.

The funeral was canceled because the congregation had no prior information about the matter. No one had contacted the church.

The parish confirms to HS that such an incident has happened and that the parish had not been informed in advance about the funeral.

of HS according to reports, it was a confusion between relatives, not a mistake by the funeral home. HS has investigated the matter from several sources.

Helsingin Sanomat does not say the name of the relative or the location of the events, because the events involve sensitive matters. The identity of the parties is known to HS.

The parish does not automatically receive information about the dead, but someone has to tell them about the funeral plans. The contact usually comes from the relatives, but sometimes also from the funeral home.

The parish is told that even if the funeral home is in contact with the parish, the parish in question still has a habit of contacting relatives to ensure matters. Before the funeral, the priest also has conversations with the relatives.

In this case, however, the relatives could not be surprised by the silence of the congregation before the funeral.

The parish points out that deaths do not necessarily happen often in the immediate area, so the relatives do not always know what is involved in the funeral preparations.

These too the funeral was finally arranged at a new time.

However, the relative who chose the coffin did not go to the arranged funeral again. Omainen felt that he was able to say goodbye to the deceased after the funeral home arranged for him to spend a moment by the coffin before the first burial attempt. That was enough for him.