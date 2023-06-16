At the end of the funeral, many people approached the flower crowns, taking away a piece of them

These days Italy has stopped due to the death of Silvio Berlusconi, which took place on 12 June at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. On Wednesday 14 June the funeral of the former Premier was celebrated at the Milan Cathedral and in the last few hours some rumors have emerged that are making the rounds on the web.

There were a great many people who on Wednesday 14 June decided to pay their last respects to Silvio Berlusconi in the funerals which were held in the Milan Cathedral. At the end of the funeral ceremony, when the coffin left the Cathedral to return to Arcore, there was a event which has outraged the entire population of the web, creating great discontent.

According to the images shared on the network, it seems that some people after the funeral of the former Premier have approached the flower crowns given by people close to the President taking away a memory. The images of the ‘theft’ shared on the web have created quite a few controversies and many people have condemned the act in question.

Silvio Berlusconi, theft of flowers after the funeral: the indignation of the web

Among the many written words, in fact, some users write:

The mob stealing the dead man’s flowers is the only worthy ending to this day.

Or:

The people who went to plunder the wreaths after Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral as well as being lousy obviously didn’t have a mother to teach them not to steal flowers from the dead.

It’s still:

The wretched take away the flowers!! WHAT A SHAME!! The smallness of these people is indescribable MISERABLE!

For most people this gesture was disrespectful, while others considered him full of affection towards the former Premier and his entire family.