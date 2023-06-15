The presence of the presenter dressed in white alongside Silvia Toffanin did not go unnoticed

In recent days Italy has stopped due to the death of Silvio Berlusconi. We recall that the leader of Forza Italia passed away on Monday 12 June, around 9:30, at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he had been hospitalized for a few days. Many personalities from the world of entertainment attended the funeral of the former Premier. Among these, the presence of has not gone unnoticed Maria DeFilippi who came dressed in white. Let’s find out together the reason for this choice.

At the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi, which took place on Wednesday 14 June at the Milan Cathedral, everyone could not help but notice the presence of Maria De Filippi. The presenter was sitting next to Silvia Toffanin and she didn’t go unnoticed for showing up dressed in white. An important reason is hidden behind her choice: let’s find out who she is.

He thought about revealing the reason for the color of Maria De Filippi’s outfit Cesara Buonamici which, in connection with Piazza del Duomo, revealed:

A note of colour, given that Silvio Berlusconi has always been very attentive to details, as we all know… He always said dress lightly and if you can, wear blond hair because black does not let the light through…

Subsequently Cesara Buonamici he has declared:

Have you seen before Maria De Filippi blonde dressed in white? Here I think she just made this choice thinking about him… she knew that he liked her.

In addition to Maria De Filippi, ai funerals by Silvio Berlusconi which took place at the Duomo of Milan many personalities from the entertainment world did not go unnoticed such as, for example, Federica Panicucci, Barbara D’Urso and Rita Dalla Chiesa.