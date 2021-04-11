D.he prudent court advisers had been planning the funeral services for weeks, but after Prince Philips’ death the royal palace allowed a brief period of piety to pass before he published the details late on Saturday. The Duke of Edinburgh is now due to be buried on Saturday in a ceremony that he would have approved. The coffin, adorned with his naval beret and sword and accompanied by Royal Marines, will be driven in a Range Rover hearse into St George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle; the design of the vehicle goes back to the car-mad Duke himself. The Duke is finally buried in the family grave of Windsor Castle.

Many Britons and people from all over the world reacted to Philip’s death with great sympathy. The day after the Queen’s husband passed away at the age of 99, thousands of flowers, wreaths, cards and national flags were placed outside the royal palaces in London and Windsor – although the palace and government called on Friday not to go outside Gathering residences and donating to charities instead of laying down flowers. The television stations interrupted their programs and reported on the Duke’s life. Soldiers fired gun salutes in the capitals of the four “nations” of the United Kingdom and in many Commonwealth countries. Portraits of Philips were shown on display boards, including in Piccadilly Circus. Football games began with a minute’s silence. Most of the Commonwealth was flagged at half mast.



Despite the palace’s request to refrain from visits due to the pandemic, many mourners came to Windsor Castle over the weekend.

:



Image: Reuters





Queen Elizabeth II, who was married to Philip for 73 years, mourned with her immediate family at Windsor Castle. The 72-year-old heir to the throne, Prince Charles, bid farewell to his “beloved papa” with moving words; he missed his father “tremendously”. The queen is said to have kept watch on her husband’s bed when he “peacefully” fell asleep in the castle, according to a palace spokesman. The Duke had recently been discharged from hospital, where he had undergone heart surgery. Then on Thursday evening his condition worsened.

No more than 30 people due to pandemic restrictions

According to newspaper reports, Prince Harry is also expected as a guest at the funeral service. The duke’s grandson, who retired from royal service a year ago with his wife Meghan and went to America, had a TV interview with the royal family last month. The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her second child, will, however, stay in California – on medical advice, it was said. Some court reporters suspected that there could be a reconciliation between Harry and his family at Philips’ coffin. The funeral will take place four days before the monarch’s 95th birthday.

Due to the pandemic restrictions, the mourners cannot exceed 30 people; Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled his attendance to let family members go first. Until the ceremony, Philip’s body will be laid out in the private Albert Memorial Chapel in Windsor Castle. The funeral services, which will be broadcast live by the BBC, are scheduled to begin on Saturday at 3 p.m. local time (4 p.m. CEST) with a national minute of silence.



Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) and his wife sign the condolence book in St Andrew’s Cathedral in Sydney.

:



Image: AFP





Heads of state and government from all over the world have condoled the royal family. “He was a great guy. 99 years old, and never hit the brakes, ”wrote American President Joe Biden. His predecessor, Donald Trump, saw in Philip “the personification of the quiet determination, great strength and indomitable integrity of the United Kingdom”. Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote to the Queen in a telegram that her husband had “rightly enjoyed respect at home and abroad.”

The Chancellor spoke through a spokeswoman. “His friendship with Germany, his straightforwardness and his sense of duty will remain unforgettable,” said the government spokeswoman on Twitter. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier praised Philips “contribution to the reconciliation of our nations after the Second World War”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the first head of government to speak out and condoled the royal family in a speech in front of his official residence in Downing Street on Friday evening. He recalled a quote from the Queen that the nation owed her husband more gratitude than he would ever claim.