Maurice Costanzo he left us at the age of 84 last Friday while he was hospitalized in a clinic in Rome. Apparently the news took everyone by surprise, Maria DeFilippi including.

Costanzo was a giant in journalism, as in TV and many were moved by his disappearance. Many characters that we see on television today have blossomed thanks to his intervention, especially at Maurizio Costanzo Showthe longest-running talk show on Italian television with over 4,000 active episodes.

This is why yesterday the artists’ church in Piazza del Popolo in Rome was packed with common people and famous people, colleagues, there to give him a last farewell.

Maurizio was such a beloved character that both Rai and Mediaset decided to broadcast the funeral live with a special of very true and transmission Today is another day entirely dedicated to him.

From the images we can see Maria in the front row with her son Gabriele next to her and her beloved colleague author and friend Raffaella Mennoia. In the front row too Pier Silvio Berlusconi linked with the Costanzo family not only by professional relationships but also by friendship and his presence is proof of this.

The hug that took place between the managing director of Mediaset and the presenter, Costanzo’s wife, was especially touching. It is a pity, however, that Mediaset interrupted it by launching advertising at that very moment, causing some annoyance in the public at home.

Many famous people present

But there really were a lot of famous people in the church, all moved: from Gerry Scotti, Carlo Conti and Giorgio Panariello, passing through Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli. And then Mara Venier, Milly Carlucci, Alfonso Signorini, Lorella Cuccarini, Kledi, Pio and Amedeo, Amadeus and Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia.

In the second row too Sabrina Ferilli, linked by a relationship of deep friendship with Maria De Filippi. Sabrina admitted she was abroad when she learned of the sad news and she didn’t think twice about returning to Italy to be next to Maria and say goodbye to Maurizio.