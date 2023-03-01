A man wanted to pay homage to Maurizio Costanzo, telling what he did for him many years ago: “I didn’t have the money, he saved me”

Among the many people present at the funeral of Maurice Costanzo, there was a man who couldn’t stop crying. The reporter changed his life many years ago and he will be forever grateful.

Antonio Buoninconti61 years old, inside the church of the Artists in Rome, told that special bond between him and Maurizio Costanzo.

It all started in 1984, when the man participated in the audience of the Maurizio Costanzo Show. It wasn’t easy to tell his story about him, but during the broadcast he stood up and the conductor decided to listen to him. He needed abrain operation due to bad luck, but he didn’t have the money.

Maurizio Costanzo’s gesture for that man in the audience

After his moving words, at the end of the broadcast, Maurizio Costanzo lo took aside. She didn’t want what he was about to do to become public. She managed to put him in touch with a surgeon, who agreed to take on his case. Not only that, the father of Italian journalism helped him move from Naples to San Filippo Neri, where he underwent surgery, paid for the hotel and also gave him 500,000 lire.

Today Antonio Buoninconti is happy, he has no more health problems since that surgery and will always carry Maurizio Costanzo in his heart. She had to be present at his last goodbye because what she did for him was vital and above all it has always remained hidden from everyone, because the journalist did not want to get publicity. What he wanted was just to help a man who didn’t he really needed. And she has them saved my life.