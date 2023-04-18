This morning at 11, in the church of San Filippo Neri in via Gabbro in Milan, the funeral will be held for Julia Ituma, the 18-year-old volleyball player from Igor Gorgonzola Novara who died in the night between 12 and 13 April, falling from the sixth floor of a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey where he was with the team after playing in the Champions League. Here in the sports center of the Julia parish you took your first steps in the world of volleyball before making the big leap to Serie A with Novara. This morning several sports delegations are expected for the last farewell, including the Igor Novara team which has been closed in a press blackout since its return to Italy after the tragedy. The celebration will also be broadcast in audio on the churchyard so as to give the opportunity to listen to the liturgy and speeches