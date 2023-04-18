The funeral of Julia Ituma, the young player from Novara who died in Turkey, is underway. There is also Minister Abodi. Delegations from other teams were present
This morning at 11, in the church of San Filippo Neri in via Gabbro in Milan, the funeral will be held for Julia Ituma, the 18-year-old volleyball player from Igor Gorgonzola Novara who died in the night between 12 and 13 April, falling from the sixth floor of a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey where he was with the team after playing in the Champions League. Here in the sports center of the Julia parish you took your first steps in the world of volleyball before making the big leap to Serie A with Novara. This morning several sports delegations are expected for the last farewell, including the Igor Novara team which has been closed in a press blackout since its return to Italy after the tragedy. The celebration will also be broadcast in audio on the churchyard so as to give the opportunity to listen to the liturgy and speeches
Minister Abodi was also present
The Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi also arrived at the San Filippo Neri church in Milan, where the funeral of the Igor Gorgonzola Novara volleyball player Julia Ituma is about to begin. The minister did not make a statement upon entering the church. Ituma died when she fell from a hotel in Turkey where she was staying with the team on April 12. Her funeral takes place in the Milanese oratory where the 18-year-old began her sports career.
The other teams
There is a delegation from Chieri, the girls from the Monza youth sector. Outside the church, in tears, Aurora Cannone, Julia’s childhood friend who had shared the experience of the oratory and Polisportiva with her. “The memories – she says with a voice broken by emotion – are inside. But just get here for everything to come out. She was big, powerful, ever since we were teenagers. An example”.
