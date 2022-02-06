State Duma deputies intend in February to submit a bill on the funeral business in Russia and make funerals a public service. It is reported by “Vedomosti” told a source close to the presidential administration, as well as a source in the State Duma.

The document provides for the complete replacement of the law “On Burial and Funeral Business”, which has been in force since 1996. According to it, ritual services can only be carried out by specialized services created by local governments. However, the developers note that the provision of funeral services has become an entrepreneurship.

“When trouble happens, a person turns to a ritual company, it prepares the burial, and the cemeteries take care of the burial itself. Agencies choose a coffin, transport, etc. And anyone works in this market. Hence the huge number of black companies. And wildly overpriced [на ритуальные услуги]”, – said the head of the commission on funeral matters of the Public Council of the Ministry of Construction Pavel Kodysh.

The new bill proposes to oblige companies (legal entities and individual entrepreneurs (IP)) engaged in funeral services to obtain permission to carry out funeral activities. It is assumed that it will be issued by the authorized bodies of the subject of the Federation in the field of funeral business (for example, the State Budgetary Institution “Ritual”). Organizations will be able to apply through regional portals of public services. All companies that have received permission will be entered in a special register, which should list the services they provide, as well as their cost.

In addition, the bill provides for an inventory of burial sites. All cemeteries, burial places and information about them will be included in another special register. Responsibility for the upkeep of graves may be assigned to a legal entity that was the employer of the buried, or to a centralized religious organization, a person that maintains a state or municipal cemetery.

It is noted that the bill is under revision.

Earlier, the Russians were called a way to figure out a funeral fraudster. The main sign of such intruders is their unexpected and quick arrival to relatives after the death of a person is reported – often black ritualists can appear within 15-20 minutes after the death is reported.