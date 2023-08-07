the ceremony

“My dad cradles the words, he accompanies them gently until they are ready to come out of his mouth. And cradling the words, he always thought everything he said”. Thus begins the last, touching greeting of Francesca Hadija, one of Idris Sanneh’s daughters, at her father’s funeral. An overwhelming speech, which embraced the journalist’s life from his family everyday life to his most intimate human and political convictions. “My dad, being very cool, managed to – she said in one passage, moved – bend the rules of institutions as material as they are invisible. My dad, a black man, spoke Brescian dialect and said inshallah”. “My dad was smart enough to enter the homes of the most racist people in this country, he was there, damn it”, he then continued, changing his tone. “He was a courtly and popular man – she started to conclude – he was a communist, he was a politician and everything he did in life was political. He was a man of justice”. At the end of the speech, the young woman sang the song No woman no cry, Idris’ favorite. By Andrea Lattanzi



