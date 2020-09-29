The coronavirus pandemic it advances unstoppably throughout the world and the number of new infections and deaths that are counted daily in each country continues to be very high. In Spain, the latest figures leave a very bad taste in the mouth and everything indicates that we are gradually approaching the first months of the health crisis.

Juan Antonio Alguacil, president of the Spanish Association of Funeral Services, has participated in the Telecinco program ‘It’s already noon’ where he has warned that if the situation does not stop, “March may be an anecdote.”

Faced with the uncontrolled situation that was experienced in the first months of the pandemic and taking into account the forecasts for the coming weeks, funeral homes have already increased the number of workers by 30% so that, in case of a return to the worst, there is no collapse.

Forecasts for the coming months

As explained by the Sheriff, on September 17 the Association sent a press release to inform about the data that was being produced and warn that, given the situation that they expect to find themselves in a few weeks, you had to get enough material, as well as EPIS and, above all, coffins. “We know that companies, with very good criteria, are doing so”, he assured.

The danger of coronavirus and seasonal flu

The president of the Spanish Association of Funeral Services also has talked about how dangerous it would be for the coronavirus and seasonal flu to coincide in the same period of time: “They have sent us documentation from a collaborating center with the Yale University (USA) in which the coexistence of the virus with seasonal flu is being analyzed. The important thing is not to reach that situation so that the mortality rate does not exceed the levels that now exist and that we do not see ourselves collapsed “, it states.

Bailiff believes that “We’re already a little late” because, he assures, that forecasts who has sent them the International Institute of Health are already catastrophic: “In summer we already made and redone an action protocol to anticipate this type of situation. We hope to be wrong and not get to that kind of situation, but If the forecasts that we manage and the international center that gives us those forecasts are confirmed, we would be doomed to a great catastrophe ”.

Strike of workers of the Municipal Funeral Home of Madrid



Regarding the workers’ strike of the Madrid Municipal Funeral Home, Alguacil explained: “We from the association cannot make an assessment of something that we do not know. We do not have a formal communication and we do not enter to assess this action because we do not completely know what the reasons are and why it is carried out ”.

Message to citizens

Finally, he wanted to send a message to viewers and asks for collaboration so as not to go back: “From the statement we made on September 17, I want listeners to stick with the last sentence which is: ‘help us not to work’. If we don’t do this together, March may be an anecdote “, It’s over.