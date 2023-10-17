In the United States, a funeral home employee was arrested for borrowing an adult doll from a deceased person, sleeping with it, and then trying to steal it. About it reports New York Post.

41-year-old Ryan Smith from Nebraska was put on trial. A man saw a naturalistic sex toy in a client’s home on October 13. That same day, he called the property manager of the stranded apartment and stated that the county sheriff’s office had ordered him to pick up the doll to take samples, allegedly for a biopsy. The manager refused him.

Despite the ban, Smith broke into a locked apartment and had sex with a toy. He was caught doing this by the property manager, who heard strange sounds coming from the premises. According to him, Smith left the room “in disheveled clothes” and threatened that he would soon return for the doll with a police warrant.

Related materials:

After that, the manager himself called the law enforcement officers and told about what happened. Sheriff’s Office officers arrived at the apartment and found that several items were out of place. Smith was arrested for burglary, trespassing and tampering with physical evidence. He was fired immediately after the incident. Experts are currently checking fingerprints from the crime scene and DNA samples found on the doll.

Earlier it was reported that a woman complained about her boyfriend who bought an adult doll and fell in love with it. The sex toy became his “soulmate.”