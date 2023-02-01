Young black man died 3 days after being beaten in a police approach; attacks caused commotion and protests

The funeral of driver Tire Nichols, 29 years old, will be held this Wednesday (Feb.1, 2023), at 1:30 pm (Brasília time), at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, in the city of Memphis, Tennesse. The death that occurred almost 1 month ago revolted the US black community. He was beaten in a police approach.

Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy, the broadcaster said. CBS. Sharpton delivered the speech at George Floyd’s funeral. Tire’s parents’ attorney, Ben Crump, is also expected to speak to the public.

In a service held on Sunday (January 29), Pastor J. Lawrence Turner honored Tire and asked for police reform to be carried out. “We want his family to know that he will not be forgotten and that the fight is not over. (…) We want to start what will be a movement to finally bring police reform to our country.”, said Turner, according to the Action News 5Memphis TV station.

The case caused commotion and several protests in the country.

UNDERSTAND

On January 7, Tires was beaten by 5 agents during a police stop. He died in the hospital 3 days later. The Memphis Police Department released 4 videos last week that exceed 1 hour of footage. The images show the police, also black, violently removing the driver from inside the car. Tires is physically and verbally assaulted by the agents.

The police officers involved in the case were fired and indicted on Thursday (26.jan) for homicide, assault, kidnapping and other crimes.



Reproduction/Social networks – 28.jan.2023 Officers charged with the murder of Tire Nichols, from L. Right: Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean

According to the newspaper The New York Times, a 6th officer was placed on administrative leave after Tire’s death. His role in the incident has not been clarified.

The specialized police unit Scorpoion, created by the Memphis Police in October 2021 to operate in regions considered dangerous, was deactivated on Saturday (28.jan).