There is no consolation that will ease the heartbreak caused by the tragic death of his family and friends, but the warmth and affection of dozens of neighbors and faithful has been a refuge in the difficult ordeal. The memory of Erick Torres, Sergio Silva Hernández, Marta Hernádez, Orfilia del Carmen, Tania and John, Yosi Esteban, Rafael, Jorge Enrique and Rosa María Rosero, Kevin Alejandro Gómez and Leidy Paola Correa and ‘Lula’ beats in the heart of the city, the Cathedral of Murcia, at the funeral mass in his memory celebrated by the bishop of the Diocese, José Manuel Lorca Planes.

The evocation of their names, their faces, their struggling lives interrupted in the most cruel way, drew tears from their families and the compassion of dozens of faithful united in their pain in a Eucharist full of emotion. The funeral mass for the thirteen fatal victims of the fire in the Atalayas nightclubs has brought together the relatives of the deceased, some of them from Nicaragua, Ecuador and Colombia, after a trip they never planned or wanted. Those present at the funeral made compassion break through in a Cathedral wrapped in a thick silence. And in respect for those who left their countries to carve out, with all their effort, a life in the Region that welcomed them and today bids them farewell with sadness.

Rushed by their work schedules, the friends and family of the deceased have been rushing to the temple. With them, the large delegations of authorities from the Community, the Government Delegation and the Murcia City Council. Among them, the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras; the Minister of Territorial Policy and Government Spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, representing the nation’s Executive; the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo; and the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta. Around the baroque door of the Cathedral, dozens of people waited for the entry and exit of the relatives of the deceased and the authorities. The silence and sadness of the moment have only been broken abroad by the applause that the victims’ families have received.

The bishop of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, has been in charge of officiating the Eucharist before dozens of people still shocked by the event that occurred on October 1, the investigation of which is being prosecuted. “I am convinced that God was there that day, close to them, he supported them in hope and also cried in silence,” Lorca Planes said in his homily. On October 6, residents of Caravaca said goodbye in the church of El Salvador, broken with pain, to four residents of the municipality, Rosa, Jorge, Kevin and Paola, who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The ‘Lacrimosa’ from Mozart’s Requiem by the Discantus Chorale accompanied the relatives, whose faces reflected both regret and dignity. Among them, Lorena, aunt of three of the deceased. «Families will not be able to rest until we can return their remains home; “It’s hard to be away,” she lamented when receiving other relatives from Nicaragua.