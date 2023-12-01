Funeral | Dance legend Aira Samulin’s funeral procession is setting off in the center of Helsinki

Citizens can participate in escorting a loved character on his last journey after the blessing ceremony.

A dancing legend Aira Samulin was blessed to rest in the grave on Friday. The blessing was delivered in the Old Church of Helsinki in the afternoon.

The blessing and memorial service were for invited guests only.

The public had the opportunity to accompany Samul on his last journey, when he was transported to the Hietaniemi cemetery after the blessing ceremony.

The church a large group of people had gathered in front to remember Samulin.

The old one the church doors opened a little after one o’clock. Samulin’s coffin was carried by, among others, a choreographer Jorma Uotinenhorseman Marko Björs and philosopher Esa Mäkinen.

On the way to the cemetery, the Jaguar carrying Samulin’s coffin passes the artist’s home on the Boulevard opposite the Aleksanteri Theater.

A large number of people had gathered in front of the church.

Samulin is transported to the Hietaniemi cemetery by Jaguar.

A memorial service is organized for invited guests in the Bulevard parish hall. The urn placement will take place later in Hietaniemi’s urn grove.

The bright and positivity-loving artist who was loved by the people died on October 23 at the age of 96.