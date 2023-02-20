“Kommersant”: revenue of ritual companies in Russia in 2022 increased by 5% with inflation of 11.94%

Last year, the revenues of Russian ritual companies grew by five percent, to 86 billion rubles, while the official inflation in the country was 11.94 percent. About this with reference to Rosstat data writes “Kommersant”.

The lag behind the overall price growth was recorded after two years of sharp market growth. In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral business revenue grew by 25 percent, and in 2021 by another 28 percent.

The current drop in the income of ritualists, says Anton Orlov, director of the Institute for the Study of Contemporary Politics, is associated with a decrease in mortality, as well as a slight rise in the cost of funeral paraphernalia.

The owner of the Zhuravli funeral home, Ilya Boltunov, added that people with chronic diseases died in the first two years of the pandemic, so a further decrease in the number of deaths looks natural. Preliminary data from Rosstat confirm this thesis – the death rate in the country in 2022 decreased by 22.1 percent, to 1.9 million people.

Separately, the decline in industry income was influenced by the desire of citizens to choose cheaper places for the burial of loved ones for the sake of economy. So, in Moscow, the total revenue of funeral companies fell by 20 percent, but in the Moscow region, where free cemeteries remained, it increased by 11 percent. Anton Avdeev, a member of the commission for professional qualifications in the field of funeral business of the National Council under the President of Russia, also noted that the city authorities have increased the cost of “social” funerals, which are much cheaper than usual ones.

In his opinion, the purchasing power of the population will continue to decline, which will inevitably affect the demand for funeral services and the average bill. Director of the Novosibirsk crematorium Boris Yakushin agrees with this opinion. According to him, in 2023, the turnover of the funeral business on average in the country will fall.

However, Boltunov emphasizes, Rosstat data do not fully reflect the real picture of the market. The fact is that, despite the work of the authorities to “whitewash” the funeral services market, a significant part of it remains in the gray zone. In other words, ritual companies and cemetery managers receive most of their income unofficially, and it is not possible to assess the dynamics of real income in such conditions.

In April last year, Kommersant reported that in a couple of months the cost of funerals had increased by 30 percent, although the demand for services for the improvement of graves and memorial services in general fell several times. One of the reasons for the rise in prices, market participants called the shortage of granite.