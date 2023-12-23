+400 thousand euros compared to 2023

Sport and Health, a company controlled by the Ministry of Economy, has published the funds due to individual sports federations for 2024. The Italian Motorcycle Federation is in 21st placebehind for example Sailing, Equestrian Sports, Boxing, Baseball and Softball, with a budget of 4.9 million euros to manage.

Compared to 2023, the increase in available funds is almost 9% given that there will be 396 thousand euros more available to the IMF which instead had a constant budget of 4.5 million euros in 2022 and 2023. Italian motorcycling is experiencing a positive moment that goes beyond Francesco Bagnaia's double of MotoGP titles in the last two years.

On the occasion of FIM Awards – the end of the year ceremony of the International Motorcycling Federation – in Liverpool, in fact, Pecco was in good company: the tricolor was also carried high by Nicolò Bulega, Supersport world champion expected to debut in Superbike in 2024 on the Panigale V4- R alongside Alvaro Bautista, Mattia Casadei, winner in MotoE, Andrea Adamo, winner in MX2 motocross, Nicolò Canepa, EWC champion, and Kevin Cristino, Enduro Youth champion.

Sport and Health, a company controlled by the Ministry of Economy, has published the funds due to individual sports federations. Down funding for football, major increase for athletics @ultimora_pol pic.twitter.com/8FRGSLBLIL — Ultimora.net – POLITICS (@ultimora_pol) December 23, 2023

Bagnaia himself in the past benefited from the Federation's efforts to debut with the team Italy in Moto3 in 2013 (the Federation team had returned to the World Championship in 2011) riding an FTR-Honda which was not very competitive compared to the KTMs, a bike which he then had access to in 2014 with the VR46 team before moving on to Mahindra, a manufacturer that then supplied the Italian team in the following seasons in the entry class until its withdrawal in 2017, a decision taken to concentrate all efforts on the national championships in light of the poor results obtained on the international stage.