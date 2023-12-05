Genoa – Even the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci says yes to the document which commits the municipal council not to take on any maintenance or restoration work on the shrine which, in the Staglieno cemetery, is dedicated to the fallen of the Italian Social Republic. The document, which had already received the unanimous green light from the city councilors present in the commission on Monday, was proposed again today at the Red Room assembly – with the same text – by Grillino councilor Fabio Ceraudo and was approved again unanimously , even with the mayor’s favorable vote.

At this point, therefore, the council’s commitment, already announced by the deputy mayor Pietro Piciocchi, to modify the budget item becomes even stronger which allocated 1 million and 750 thousand euros to the restoration and consolidation of the shrine for the fallen of Salò. The inclusion of this figure in the municipal budget had sparked violent controversy, with the intervention of the ANPI and national representatives of the opposition parties, even if the deputy mayor had spoken of a “misunderstanding” due to an incorrect description of the item of expenditure which, instead, would concern a support wall for the new Israeli department, where the shrine dedicated to the fallen of the Social Republic is also located. Now the council will have to resubmit the amended resolution to the city councillors.

The mayor, however, has not released any statement on the matter.