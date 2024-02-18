It happened with the birth of the internet, smartphones, the electric car or cryptocurrencies: the expectations unleashed by innovations attract investors like a magnet. Now that place is occupied by artificial intelligence, but as in any booming sector, there are two key variables: the moment of discovery can make the difference between obtaining juicy returns or buying too late, when valuations are already overheated. And choosing the right companies requires fine-tuning work that is not always evident in such early phases of a technology.

For this reason, there are experts who believe that the best formula to not miss the boom is investment funds, as they allow a more diversified exposure. “The one who got it right with Nvidia It has done well, but perhaps someone else thought that the winner was going to be Apple. The way to ensure that you participate in the first phase of profitability of artificial intelligence is a technological investment fund,” defends Víctor Alvargonzález, founder of Nextep.

Among the funds that bet on the sector, there are several common elements: they beat market returns, they have an overwhelming majority exposure to the United States, and it is difficult to find any that does not include Nvidia, the intelligence chip manufacturer, among its main positions. artificial that this week surpassed Amazon and Alphabet in stock market value to position itself as the third largest listed company on the planet, only behind Microsoft and Apple.

Among the funds there are names such as Allianz Global Artificial Intelligence, with assets under management of almost 8 billion euros. It began 2023 with greater exposure to artificial intelligence infrastructures (big data, the cloud, the internet of things, semiconductors) and traditional sectors that can benefit from it (advertising, automotive or energy, among others), but as the year progressed year it began to invest more in its applications, such as robotics, deep learning or automation. “Valuations became more attractive and some companies began to introduce new generative AI functions into their software,” the manager explains.

Its profitability in the last year is around 36%, and its largest positions are Nvidia (7.09%), Amazon (3.84%), Meta (3.81%), Twilio (3.57%) and Tesla ( 3.53%). Although there are those who warn of a possible bubble due to the massive influx of investment in artificial intelligence, Allianz is optimistic about the future. “We continue to believe that we are in the early phases of a global disruptive change,” they say.

That view is widely accepted, but that does not mean that there is unanimity on whether artificial intelligence continues to be a good investment, as pointed out by Álvaro de la Rosa, equity fund selector at Abante. “Currently, in our portfolios we do not have any direct exposure to any funds specialized in artificial intelligence, and we delegate the search for these types of companies to our global managers. Although we believe there is a long-term opportunity, we consider valuations to be somewhat demanding and mid-last year we decided to reduce our exposure to the technology sector,” he says.

Caution also prevails in Renta 4's asset management department. “Although the potential it has is undeniable, it is a sector that has already had very positive growth in recent months, and it is difficult to measure the entire path that remains,” they point out. “It is important to remember the high volatility of this type of funds,” they add from VDOS.

Another of the most popular investment vehicles is Echiquier Artificial Intelligence, from the French manager La Financière de l'Echiquier. In addition to Nvidia (7.9%), he opts for some names unknown to the general public, such as CrowdStrike (6.2%), ServiceNow (5.4%), Palo Alto Networks (4.9%) and Datadog (4.8%). And so far the choices have been correct: the revaluation in 12 months has been 48%.

The Thematics AI and Robotics Fund, from Natixis IM, with some 780 million euros under management, reports profits of 30% in one year, and 16.41% annualized in the last five. Ansys (4.9%), Nvidia (4.8%), Synopsys (4%), CrowdStrike (3.8%), and Cadence Design Systems (3.7%) are its top holdings. Karen Kharmandarian, CIO and co-strategy manager of the fund, still sees room for improvement. She believes that new product launches by some companies in the fund “could still act as a reserve of positive surprises and, above all, confirm the hype around these technologies.”

Are there any other options. With managed assets of 980 million euros, DWS Invest Artificial Intelligence invests in a basket of between 50 and 80 securities. The largest positions are Microsoft (7.2%), Alphabet (7.1%), Nvidia (5.9%), TSMC (5.4%) and Amazon (4.2%). Its 12-month profitability has been 36.57%, but if you go back to its launch at the end of 2018, it has given an annualized return of 16%. It focuses on three categories of companies: manufacturers of the computer technology on which artificial intelligence is based; firms that collect and provide information necessary for this technology; and those that use AI and therefore enjoy competitive advantages and growth prospects.

An algorithm to find opportunities

For its part, ODDO Bhf Artificial Intelligence has 408 million euros of assets, and has risen 38% in 12 months. Its main positions are Microsoft (5.09%), Workday (4.24%), Nvidia (4 .19%), Amazon (4.06%) and Snowflake (3.61%). It has the particularity that it uses an artificial intelligence algorithm to carry out a semantic and sentiment analysis to identify the 300 companies on the planet most exposed to this issue. 60% of the portfolio are technology companies that use artificial intelligence, and the remaining 40% are sectors that can benefit from it, for example health, through the search for new treatments or medications.

Finally, the artificial intelligence fund of the British Polar Capital, with 415 million invested, has appreciated 29% in the 12 months until January 31. There are no big surprises in their five biggest bets: Nvidia (7.3%), Microsoft (5.9%), Amazon (3.8%), Alphabet (3.6%) and AMD (3.6%). Given what we have seen with the phenomenon of the magnificent seven, sometimes it is not necessary to look too hard to find opportunities.

