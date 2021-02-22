An employee with the listing panel at the Taiwan Stock Exchange on February 8. ANN WANG / REUTERS / REUTERS

China and, by extension, Asia have been on everyone’s lips in 2020. Their New Year celebrations have just ended. According to his horoscope, 2021 will be the Year of the Ox, an animal of order, effort and discipline. Although the stars say nothing about how their financial markets will fare, we do know that in the last 12 months, in the Year of the Rat, a sign of survival, the returns of investment funds linked to the region have been per se striking, and in times of pandemic, even more. According to Morningstar, in the Asia Equities and Asia Pacific Equities categories (excluding Japan) there are funds with annual returns above 70%; in the China Equity A Shares, several reach 80%, and in the China Equity (general), even 90%. In these first days of the year, some of them accumulate revaluations of 25% or more.

Even with the warning about possible specific falls in the currency (yuan or renminbi) and in equities or fixed income, the gains, which are explained by several reasons, could continue as a trend in the coming months, according to experts.

Expectations for China seem unbeatable. Economic growth of over 8% is expected for 2021 after it was one of the few countries without a recession in 2020 (growth of 2.3%, after a clearly V-shaped crisis). It relies on the millennials (more than 400 million inhabitants, compared to 200 million in Europe and the United States), a middle class eager to consume that in 2025 could be greater than the rest of the world, in their metropolises with new infrastructures and in the digitization of the population, already with more than 1,000 million smartphones.

In addition, the Chinese economy accounts for 16% of world GDP and contributes more than 25% of its economic growth. Its markets, at least in part, have been opened to foreign investors. Recognizing this situation, those responsible for the MSCI-type global benchmarks have increased the weight of China in them, forcing the managers to readjust the hitherto underweight presence of the Asian giant in their portfolios. In turn, this – the managers explain – causes that beyond the specific expectations of China they must buy more assets in this market (for that matter of pesos), which implies the arrival of a huge amount of money.

Feeding the virtuous circle, the new flows come from the hand of institutional investors, with a vocation for investment in the medium and long term, which reduces the traditional volatility of the Chinese financial markets until now dominated by private investors, more emotional and, sometimes , speculative. This professionalization and the consequent reduction in volatility attracts more and more durable investments.

The Chinese financial market is a gigantic alphabet soup in stocks (A, B, H, J, Red Chips, N Chips), Stock markets and currencies. Its access is now, with few exceptions, free for national and foreign investors, but always under the supervision of the Chinese authorities. Investing directly in these markets is, according to the experts consulted, a serious mistake, because it is expensive and because it implies assuming a high risk. For this reason, all insist on the importance of resorting to management companies with local teams in the country and that the vehicle for access to these markets is always investment funds.

They even go further in this recommendation. “Neither can nor should it go from not investing anything in Asia-China to allocating 20% ​​of the portfolio to these markets, no matter how much now seems the right time,” explains Romualdo Trancho, director and head of Business Development at Allianz Global Investors in Spain and Portugal. In his opinion, it is necessary to diversify the inflows in blocks of 4% or 5% each time to have different prices and to choose the investment funds well without being carried away by the rear-view effect. Allianz All China and Allianz China A Shares, with yields in one year above 60%, are two options that Trancho raises to approach this market.

For Lucía Gutiérrez Mellado, Director of Strategy at JP Morgan Asset Management for Spain and Portugal, it is important that investors – as long as they are willing to take a certain risk, she clarifies – little by little access the Asian markets. According to her, the approach can be initially global (Emerging Markets Equity Fund, with gains in 2021 above 14%) and then go deeper into Asia through Asian Growth (more than 30% in six months) to later reach to China through traditional A-share funds (China A Share Opportunities, with even higher earnings levels).

A range of options

Leonardo Fernández, director of the Intermediary Channel of Schroders, affirms that today they see an investment opportunity in the Asian area as a region. “It is not only China, which is effectively the locomotive of the area, but also neighboring countries such as Korea and also India, with one of the largest markets and with enormous potential in terms of digitization,” he points out. A moderate profile investor could allocate up to 10% of his portfolio to these markets. The vehicle could be Schroders SF Emerging Asia – with annualized returns of more than 15% in three years – and complement it with another 5% directly in China, preferably through A shares (Schroders SF China A, with gains of 17% from the beginning of year).

Asia in general and China in particular also make up a large market for fixed income, public and private. Álvaro Cabeza, head of UBS Asset Management for Iberia, acknowledges that Chinese equities “have gotten ahead” among institutional investors, but that they are now seeing a new wave of allocations, stronger if possible, that is heading towards Asian fixed income and much more specifically to Chinese fixed income. In the end, we must not forget, he clarifies, that in 2021 the investor has it much more difficult in fixed income than in variable. “Chinese bonds, especially government bonds, have the two characteristics that a fixed-income investor looks for: on the one hand, the coupon (above 3%), and, on the other, the decorrelation against equities.” The UBS China Fixed Income fund stands out, with yields for the year of around 2.5%. For those who prefer a multi-asset fund with dynamic management, China Allocation Opportunity (+ 10% in the year).

Regarding fixed income, Eric Wong, principal manager of the Fidelity Funds Asian Bond (+ 0.5%), explains that, with global yields at historical lows and in an environment of weak dollar, “the highest yields of the Chinese bonds could be especially attractive. “