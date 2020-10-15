Funds The Norwegian Oil Fund increased by EUR 37.8 billion

The fund would be enough for every Norwegian for about 185,000 euros.

Norwegian the state oil fund raised 37.8 billion euros in the third quarter, according to news agency Reuters.

In particular, the rise in the value of shares in technology companies offsets the negative effects of the pandemic.

The Norwegian State Oil Fund was established in 1996. Its total value is now around EUR 970 billion.

Fund began to invest income, which Norway received from the taxation of oil companies and the export of oil and natural gas.

Fund owns about 1.5 percent of all listed shares in the world and holds a total of about 9,200 shares in the company.

The fund also invests in bonds and real estate.

“Financial markets continue to be affected by the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus. Nevertheless, the stock market returned well, mainly due to the strong performance of the U.S. technology sector, ”says the fund’s new CEO. Nicolai Tangen in the bulletin.

This year, Tangen has been appointed prolonged and complex uproar.

In August, Tangen said he would give up his private business and deposit his money, about € 470 million, in a bank account.

Doubts were raised by Tangen’s profession as a major investor, as his private dealings were not considered by skeptics to be consistent with his role as managing director of the oil fund.

Fund the total value is about 185,000 euros per person in Norway.

Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Norway Egil Matsen stated In an interview with HS in 2018 that the value of the fund has quadrupled since 2008. Finland has holdings worth EUR 5.8 billion.

The fund is governed by a code of ethics, and buying and selling decisions are influenced by the recommendations of an independent ethics council.

For example, the fund may not invest in companies that manufacture tobacco or nuclear weapons, or whose excessive income comes from burning coal.