In 2023, the treasury received 188.8 billion rubles of gratuitous payments – five times more than the expected amount of 36.1 billion. This follows from the operational data of the Electronic Budget portal studied by Izvestia.

It is noted that this year’s figure is three times higher than last year’s, when at the end of May 2022 it was 60.2 billion. The largest item of income from gratuitous payments is income from the return of balances of interbudgetary transfers of previous years that have a designated purpose. Since the beginning of the year, their volume has reached 121.9 billion, although 30.9 billion was predicted.

Basically, unused funds were returned from state non-budgetary funds, Izvestia was told in the press service of the Ministry of Finance. In particular, we are talking about a one-time payment in 2023 from the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (FOMS) – the balance of funds allocated for payments to medical and other workers for activities during the COVID-19 pandemic was transferred, the department noted.

Reserves for paying for the services of medical staff were created in the face of the threat of the development of repeated waves of coronavirus – now such risks have decreased, Olga Belenkaya, head of the macroeconomic analysis department at FG Finam, explained.

Grant receipts are unlikely to play a big role in reducing the budget deficit, Natalya Milchakova, Leading Analyst at Freedom Finance Global. However, according to her, since a significant part of Russia’s oil and gas revenues will fall out this year, even such unconventional methods of attracting additional funds to the treasury only bring benefits.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Prosperity is sweet: funds returned to the budget 122 billion unused funds