São Paulo, 28th – Investment funds increased their bets on the rise in soybean prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) in the week ended August 22nd. According to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the net long position increased by 10.35% in the period, from 49,190 to 54,283 lots.

In the period, funds increased their bets on falling corn prices by 40.39%.

The net short position increased from 86,624 to 121,612 lots.

The balance sold in wheat increased 7.48% in the week to August 22, from 74,435 to 80,007 lots.



