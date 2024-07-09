São Paulo, 08/09 – Investment funds increased their bets on falling soybean prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) in the week ending July 2. According to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), released yesterday afternoon (8), the net short position increased 5.87% in the period, from 126,352 to 133,766 lots.

During the period, funds increased their bets on falling corn prices by 17.05%. The net short position went from 296,251 to 346,774 lots. The short balance in wheat rose 7.57% in the week to July 2, from 68,755 to 73,958 lots.



