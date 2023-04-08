Even with the unfavorable scenario, the industry reached BRL 7.5 trillion in equity

For the first time in 5 years the investment fund industry closed the first 3 months of the year with more redemptions than contributions. There were BRL 82.1 billion in net redemptions according to Anbima’s monthly bulletin (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities).

Even so, shareholders’ equity reached R$7.5 trillion, the number of accounts surpassed the 35.4 million mark and the number of managers rose from 842 to 928, representing industry growth.

With the exception of FIPs (Equipment Investment Funds), which had a positive net inflow of R$3.4 billion, all other fund classes had net redemptions in the period.

Multimercados and equity funds led the exit movement, with net redemptions of R$37.4 billion and R$23.9 billion respectively.

Fixed income funds, on the other hand, come next, with a negative balance of R$ 12.2 billion. According to Anbima, the result was influenced, in part, by the withdrawal of R$ 19 billion in 1 single fund of the low investment grade type (they invest, at least, 80% in government securities with short maturities).

This class was the one with the biggest drop compared to the 1st quarter of 2022, when it had a positive net inflow of R$ 108.4 billion.

Accounts

The fund industry gained nearly 1 million new investor accounts this quarter, reaching the 35.4 million mark. Structured funds were the most prominent.

Percentageally, FIPs lead the list with a growth of 116.7% after the entry of 59 thousand new accounts. The FIIs (Real Estate Investment Funds) are in 1st place in absolute numbers, with an increase of 3 million accounts in the period, varying 44.9%. The total amount of funds also increased from 26,929 to 29,331, which represents an increase of 8.9% in 12 months.

Profitability

Among the types with the highest net worth in the industry, all fixed income funds had positive returns in the period.

The highest valuations were obtained by the types that invest in long-term securities

3.9% for high duration sovereign fixed income (invests 100% in government bonds); It is

3.3% for high investment grade fixed income (invests at least 80% in government bonds)

Among the multimarkets, the return of the main types was positive. The macro multimarket, which bases its strategy on medium and long-term macroeconomic scenarios, advanced 1.5%.

The free multimarket, which is not committed to concentrating on any specific strategy, grew by 1.1%; and the multimarket investment abroad, which can invest more than 40% in international assets, appreciated by 0.3%.

However, in stocks, there was a drop in profitability. The type with the worst return in the first quarter of 2023 is small cap stocks (investing at least 85% of the portfolio in shares of companies that are not part of the top 25 of the IBrX – Brazil Index), which retreated 8%.

Next are the types of live shares (with no commitment to concentrate on any specific strategy) and investment shares abroad (they can invest more than 40% in international assets), with a decrease of 5% and 4.6% respectively.