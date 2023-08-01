Of FGM

The allocation of Fund resources for the implementation of the NOP must take place on the basis of criteria established at a national level to guarantee the same rights to all patients. The final go-ahead from the Senate is awaited

Resources for implementing the Oncology Plan There current legislation on resources for the implementation of the National Oncology Plan has provided for the establishment, for the years 2023-2027, of a Fund for the implementation of the National Oncology Plan 2023-2027, establishing the criteria for allocating them between Regions and autonomous Provinces on the basis of specific regional needs. The Fund, established in the estimates of the Ministry of Health, called Fund for the implementation of the National Oncology Plan 2023-2027 – PON, has an endowment of 10 million euros for each of the years from 2023 to 2027 and intended to strengthen strategies and actions for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and assistance of cancer patients.

The changes introduced by the amendment The amendment on the indicators of health performance levels (approved during the work of the Commissions in the Chamber of Deputies, included in the Public Administration Decree bis) goes to amend some existing provisions, providing that the allocation of Fund resources for the implementation of the National Oncology Plan takes place s

c according to precise indicators of the levels of health services established at national level, to be respected in all regions and autonomous provinces, too making use of the opinion and experience of the Associations of cancer patients.

Says the honorable Vanessa Cattoi, coordinator of the parliamentary Intergroup Together for a commitment against cancer to the Chamber of Deputies: This is an important element of our commitment as parliamentarians of the Intergroup which provides for the direct involvement of the Associations in the implementation of the PON. L’amendment state signed by all political forces representatives of Parliament, united in the fight against cancer.

Now we await the final go-ahead from the Senate.