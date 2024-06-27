Funding for public health, the right rejects Schlein’s proposal

The Schlein bill on increasing resources for health care was blocked by the Assembly, which approved a series of amendments deleting the articles of the bill. Amendments adopted to respond to the requests of the Budget Committee regarding the necessary financial coverage.

In an extreme attempt to save the bill, the Democrats proposed a referral to the commission to find a shared solution, as highlighted by Chiara Braga, party leader. However, the majority rejected the idea arguing that laws cannot be passed without defined financial coverage.

The group leader of the Brothers of Italy, Thomas Fotireiterated his group’s commitment to health care, but criticized the uncertain coverage of the proposal. He also mentioned the urgency declared by the Democrats and the measures adopted by the government on waiting lists. “An empty decree,” replied Dem secretary Schlein. Who spoke of a “bureaucratic” excuse, the one used by the majority to reject the text.

Despite the opposition, Schlein defended his proposal in the Chamber, criticizing the majority’s “blitz” approach which, he said, had humiliated Parliament. For the Democratic Party group leader in the Social Affairs Committee of the Chamber Marco Furfaro, “Fratelli d’Italia hides behind bureaucratic motivations but the truth is that the definitive stop to the Schlein law is a real political revenge after the electoral flop in the administrative elections. But that won’t stop the opposition. They live outside the world and have no idea of ​​the urgency of helping public health”. The 5 Star Movement, together with other political factions, also criticized the lack of coverage and the “populisms” that emerged during the session. Meanwhile, the The Chamber of the Chamber unanimously approved another bill, this time an initiative by Marco Furfaro of the Democrats, concerning basic medical assistance for the homeless, providing funding of two million euros for a trial in the cities metros in the next two years.