Wenance, a fintech company with Argentine capital specialized in consumer finance and with an international presence, announced the signing of an agreement of 30 million euros, expandable up to 50 million provided by a US investment fund. This financing will be reflected according to the “True Sale” scheme, in which the portfolio is transferred to the investor directly, thus allowing the quality of the generated portfolio to meet credit standards.

The idea is consolidate the international presence of the company and reinforcing the work in Spain, where so far they have granted slightly more than 50,000 credits for the equivalent of 32 million euros.

Wenance began its operations in 2014 in Argentina and currently has more than 150 thousand active clients and more than 400 thousand loans managed. It also has operations in Uruguay and Mexico and after Spain it plans to land in other European countries.

Alejandro Muszak, Argentine businessman founder and CEO of Wenance and Liebre Capital, has more than 20 years of experience developing financial, innovative and technological products and services. Regarding financing, he affirms “the agreement encourages us in the challenge of maximizing our efforts, enhances our expansion plan and makes us proud as a team, being a great achievement for the history of Wenance”.

He maintains that “there are more than 2,000 million people who are outside the formal financial system and we think that we are the first step for many people to start building a credit history that allows them, later, to access another credit step.”

Beyond this association with the American fund, Wenance has a capital fund that is formed with public trusts and lines of credit opened in several bankss. And a company of its own, Liebre, which makes investments for third parties such as any stock company or similar entities.

Salvador Calógero, responsible for the international expansion of the company, clarifies that “in Argentina, we never stop lending to people” and that “we develop all operations based in the country. Here we have the technology, finance and other departments that allow us the international expansion of the company “.