“We need to act urgently against climate change.” The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is categorical in its diagnosis: this is going to be the warmest year in history, the average global temperature will be 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels in just five years and the implications could be devastating. : new diseases, more natural disasters and lower productivity. The fund warns, however, that meeting the challenge of reducing CO₂ emissions to zero in 2050 will require an enormous fiscal effort. Specifically, it estimates that public debt will skyrocket between 45% and 50% of gross domestic product (GDP), making public finances unsustainable. The organization advocates establishing a cost system for carbon emission rights, like the one already in force in 50 countries, and deploying a battery of measures, including mobilizing private financing.

The public debt slab will be at the center of the debate at the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, which will be held next week in Marrakech. The institution led by Kristalina Georgieva has already released some chapters of two of the main documents it will present on global financial stability. Until now, climate change was pointed out as one of the biggest challenges for global finance. The IMF finally puts in black and white the main figures that it will mean to achieve full decarbonization in 2050 under a great premise: there is no alternative.

According to the IMF, the annual investment necessary to achieve the 2050 objectives initially amounts to around five trillion dollars (4.73 trillion euros) until 2030, especially in countries with the highest carbon dioxide emissions. Practically 70% of this capital must go to the energy sector, which faces the challenge of doing without fossil fuels. If financed with public capital, this amount would increase global public debt by between 45% and 50% of world GDP. The obligations that administrations around the world now accumulate stand at 92% of GDP, according to a recent study by the fund. Despite having fallen in the last two years, this is a historically high level due to the spending made during the pandemic to save companies and jobs. “High debt, rising interest rates and weaker growth prospects will make public finances even more difficult to balance,” the fund’s report notes.

The IMF calls on countries to take more measures to take pressure off public coffers. The main route, for the fund, must be a system of carbon costs. There are already 50 countries that have adopted it and another 23 that are contemplating doing so. In the case of the European Union, there is a mechanism that is expected to be expanded in the coming years, also covering cars and buildings. In the United States, this tax has not been implemented at the federal level, although some States have implemented it.

The fund, however, is aware of the political cost that can entail if all political action relies on that tribute. “Carbon pricing alone is not sufficient and must be complemented with other mitigation instruments to address market failures and promote innovation and the deployment of low-carbon technologies,” the document notes, adding: “A pragmatic and equitable proposal requires a minimum international carbon price, differentiated between countries with different levels of economic development. The associated carbon revenues could be shared in part between countries to facilitate the green transition.”

“Political trilemma”

The Washington-based organization, in fact, admits that States face a “political trilemma” between achieving climate objectives, fiscal sustainability and political viability. “In other words, pursuing two of these objectives comes at the cost of partially sacrificing the third,” notes the bottom line of a blog entry of his published this afternoon. For this reason, the institution proposes “bold, rapid and coordinated measures”, both in terms of expenses and income, to continue with the reduction of emissions. Among them, it also advocates for “solid fiscal transfers to vulnerable households, workers and communities.”

If the appropriate formula can be found, the increase in debt can be limited to between 10% and 15% of GDP, although it will depend on the conditions of the economy. The fund puts pressure, in any case, on the countries. And not only because of the climate urgency, but also because delaying these actions only makes them more expensive. “Each year of delay is estimated to contribute a percentage of between 0.8% and 2% to the public debt,” explains the institution.

The challenge, the fund recalls, is particularly great for emerging countries, which account for 70% of polluting emissions. These are already suffering from high debt and increasing interest rate costs. The organization proposes, in that case, to deploy a broad package that ranges from greater efficiency in spending, mobilization of income, a greater role for the private sector and external financing. In fact, the IMF offers to provide long-term funds through already existing mechanisms. “No country can solve the climate threat alone. The public sector cannot act alone either. The private sector has to meet most of the climate financing needs,” the report emphasizes.

