This month, at least four large companies announced operations to raise funds in the international market through debt securities (bonds) linked to ESG criteria (acronym for good environmental, social and governance practices). Suzano, Movida, B3 and Rumo together raised US$ 2 billion, as reported by Broadcast Column, but registered a demand about four times greater.

The operations provide for an additional remuneration if the ESG targets are not reached within the agreed period. Most of the commitments are related to environmental measures, but proposals are also starting to appear in the social area, such as a higher percentage of women in leadership positions.

Although incipient, the movement reflects what is to come. In the opinion of the chief economist of Modalmais, Álvaro Bandeira, this is the path of the future for companies to be well priced in the local and international market. The next step, according to him, should be more decisive actions by opinion makers and analysts, to disseminate the culture among investors. “In general terms, Brazil is behind in the development of more responsible policies on the environment, financial and social management, but the private sector is already capturing this”, he assesses.

The impact of these measures on stock prices is not likely to be immediate. However, with regard to the company’s upside potential, these issues have a positive bias, as they represent a lower cost of debt in the medium and long term compared to traditional debt securities issues.

According to Vitor Suzaki, from Banco Daycoval, it is too early to say that this can influence the profitability of companies, because these issues are not yet the majority of the companies’ indebtedness. If this happens, it may imply a lower financial expense, which is always welcome, and higher remuneration to shareholders as a result.

Pedro Galdi, from Mirae Asset, points out that the global financial market opens windows, whether for equity or fixed income issues. And investors abroad, according to him, are receptive to launches by companies with a high rating and especially those well framed in the ESG concept.

Regarding next week’s Top Picks recommendations, Ativa took only two shares from its portfolio. Ambipar ON and Alliar ON left to make way for Camil ON and Carrefour ON. Marfrig ON, Copel PNB and Weg ON remained. Banco Daycoval kept Assaí ON, Eztec ON and Hapvida ON and removed Usiminas PNB and Vale ON to place Ambev ON and Magazine Luiza ON.

The Elite portfolio had only one change, leaving Petrobras PN and entering Intelbras ON. Assaí ON, M. Dias Branco ON, Méliuz ON and Weg ON remained. From Guide Investimentos recommendations came Amazon BDR, Magazine Luiza ON and Vale ON and Bradesco PN, Gerdau PN and Méliuz ON. Petrobras PN and ETF Small Caps Index remain.

Gerdau PN, Inter Unit and Romi ON were retained by Mirae, which exchanged JBS ON and CSN Mineração ON for Ferbasa PN and Vale ON. My Cap exchanged only one share, Bradesco PN for Eletrobras ON. The others remained: Even ON, Iochpe Maxion ON, Méliuz ON and Vamos ON.

Órama also made only one change: it changed Ambev ON to Eneva ON. Engie ON, BTG Pactual Unit, Petz ON and Weg ON remained. Planner replaced the ON shares of BB Seguridade, Petz and Sinqia, with Hypera ON and Lojas Quero Quero ON. JBS ON and Telefônica Brasil ON remained.

XP changed its entire portfolio, removing Itaú PN, MRV ON, SulAmérica Unit, Gerdau PN and Petrobras PN and placing Engie ON, Intermédica Notre Dame ON, Locamérica ON, Lojas Renner ON and Vale ON.

