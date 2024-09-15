Ciudad Juarez.- In order to raise funds to support children with serious illnesses, the San Judas Tadeo Charity Organisation organised a fair tomorrow, Sunday 15 September.

Juan Manuel Rojas, founder of the organization, said that they do not have funds for the raw materials to continue their altruistic work, and they already have several cases on the waiting list.

“The funds raised will help us continue to provide our support to anyone who needs it, especially children,” she said.

So far this year, 25 sick children and 30 underprivileged children have benefited from summer camps.

At the camp, children engage in fun activities through Bible stories, praise and worship, and are given school supplies, the interviewee said.

Rojas said that the families who most often come to ask for help are those who have children with cancer, so she requested the support of the Juarez community to gather supplies for the preparation of enchiladas, gorditas, and hamburgers.

The founder of the organization said that they also serve around 150 dishes every Friday, in the same place where the kermeses are held, he mentioned.

“At the St. Jude Thaddeus Charity, we are not affiliated with or subject to the authority of the Catholic Church. Although we bear the name of St. Jude Thaddeus, patron saint of desperate causes, our organization operates independently, in order to have greater flexibility in providing support,” he said.

The event will take place at 420 Granito Street, in the Morelos neighborhood, starting at 12:00 noon.