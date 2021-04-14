Fundraising Chancellor of Justice: Antero Vartia Compensate Foundation’s fundraising permit has taken an unreasonably long time to process in the Police Board

Police have suspected the foundation of violating the fundraising law, and the matter is under prosecution. Due to the criminal process, the foundation’s fundraising permit application has not been resolved for almost a year and a half.

Police Board has violated the Administrative Act by failing to make a decision on the Compensate Foundation’s fundraising permit, the Chancellor of Justice finds.

Former Green MP Antero Vartian The Compensate Foundation applied for a fundraising permit in December 2019. In the same month, the Police Board filed a request for an investigation into the foundation because it suspects it had violated the fundraising law.

According to the Chancellor of Justice, the application remains unresolved because the Police Board wants to wait for the case under criminal investigation to be resolved. The case is currently under investigation.

According to the Chancellor of Justice, an appealable decision on the application should have been issued within a reasonable time.

To the Chancellor of Justice had complained to Vartia, who asked the Chancellor of Justice to investigate whether the Police Board’s lottery administration had acted properly and in accordance with good administration in dealing with the Foundation’s affairs.

According to the complaint, as early as November 2018, the foundation submitted an e-mail to the Police Board with a request for an opinion on whether a fundraising permit is required for operations. The foundation seeks to combat climate change through voluntary emission compensation payments, the proceeds of which are used, for example, for afforestation projects.

About seven months later, in June 2019, the Police Board issued a statement stating that a fundraising permit is required.

The Police Board considered that the request for an opinion had not been received until February 2019. In addition, it argued that emissions compensation is a relatively new phenomenon that required more in-depth study.

According to the Chancellor of Justice, it appeared that the case was delayed because the Police Board had not understood the e-mail sent in November 2018 as a request for an opinion. Accordingly, the Chancellor of Justice considered that the proceedings before the Police Board had been unduly delayed.

Vartia asked the Chancellor of Justice also to investigate the fact that the lottery administration had made a request for an investigation to the police, even though the Foundation’s fundraising permit application was pending with the lottery administration at the same time. The foundation applied for a fundraising permit on 5 December 2019 and the request for an investigation was submitted on 11 December 2019.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the application for a fundraising permit had not yet reached the lottery administration at the time the request for an investigation was made. According to the Police Board, the delay in receiving the application was an IT problem which, however, was not relevant to the submission of the investigation report.

In his decision, the Chancellor of Justice called on the National Board of Police to pay attention to the prompt handling and proper investigation of cases and to the adoption of a decision as required by the Administrative Procedure Act. In other respects, the complaint did not give rise to any action by the Chancellor of Justice.