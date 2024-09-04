The campaign was launched on September 1st and was all about going against “ political correctness, the algorithm [sic] shit, woke culture and cancel culture “. According to Boll, “making POSTAL 2… is almost a duty for the freedom of art, speech and life”. Unfortunately for him, no one really followed him. Evidently, there are few who have a good memory of Postal.

The reason for the failure? After several days he had only received $850 from 16 backers. a little too little to move forward and continue to hope, especially in the face of a series of problems due to the lack of transparency of the entire operation.

Uwe Boll has failed miserably again this time in an attempt to raise $2.5 million through a crowdfunding campaign aimed at achieving the sequel to Postal one of his most famous films, based on the video game series Running With Scissors.

Nobody knew anything about it

It should also be noted that the campaign was very opaque. Despite Boll’s efforts to publicize and credit it, it was launched on Indiegogo in the name of Gary Otto, the co-host of his podcast, “Uwe Boll Raw USA.”

The Portal poster

Another problem, not of little importance, is that the two had not informed Running With Scissorsthe studio that owns the copyright to the Portal brand. The developers were definitely perplexed by the campaign, which they knew nothing about, as explained on social media by CEO Vince Desiderio: “Running With Scissors’ official position is that We do NOT support this fundraiser. I have no idea who Gary Otto, the owner of the project, is. No one has contacted us and it is really worrying that he clearly states that he can use the funds raised for other projects.”

Yes, the real risk was that the campaign was a kind of scamas it was specified that if it did not reach $2.5 million or if there were obstacles in the making of the film, the money raised would go to “California Fried Movie”, a sequel to Boll’s first film, “German Fried Movie”, which currently has 1.5 stars out of 10 on IMDB. All this while Boll explained on X that $2.5 million would not be enough to make the Postal 2 he wanted and that, after having obtained it, he would find another 2.5, without explaining where.

In short, it was not a very clear campaign, to say the least. In any case, after RWS’s position, the campaign was withdrawn and officially changed to California Fried Movie, with the 16 backers receiving the promise of a box set of Boll’s films as compensation. How… lucky.

Shortly after, however, the campaign itself was suspended, with Boll complaining about the attacks and insults received and Otto promising refunds for everyone. After all, why question the good faith of a transparent operation like this? Boll himself declared that he will manage to make the film anyway, somehow. We’ll see what. Maybe if he didn’t waste time insulting other people’s films…