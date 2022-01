“Not normal,” says Anne-Marie van Loo, manager of Animal Shelter Tiel. A crowdfunding has been started on the website Steunactie for the care of the 24 neglected, dumped Chihuahuas that were found on Sunday in Geldermalsen. Many thousands of euros have already been donated and are still being given.

