“There are many challenges that people with disabilities have and many barriers they encounter, starting with society itself and also with the family.” This was expressed this Tuesday by the president of the Down Syndrome Foundation of the Region of Murcia (Fundown), Rosario Peñalver, after presenting its new logo and the activities it will carry out during World Down’s Day at the entity’s headquarters in Murcia. Down Syndrome next year as part of its 30th anniversary.

“The family has to be aware that their daughter or son has to live autonomously and independently,” said Peñalver, before emphasizing that employment and training are part of the solution to the challenges they face. . “We must get companies to trust people with disabilities, since they have social skills, we just have to work on them,” said the person in charge of Fundown, while specifying that these are people “who do not give up, do not They get tired, they always repeat, they try to improve and overcome their problems, their small difficulties, and until they succeed, they don’t stop.

Peñalver indicated that, even so, they need a little support. “The only thing society has to do is trust them a little more, let them make their way because they end up achieving it,” remarked the president of the foundation, who revealed that there are 12 homes in Cabezo de Torres and 13 apartments in Murcia where people with disabilities live.

At the press conference, the manager of Fundown, Pedro Martínez, presented the new logo so that it “is also in line with the new times and the philosophy of the foundation”, through a typography that is “much more youthful, fresher, with also more open colors. Designed in the global colors of Down Syndrome Day, blue and yellow, the logo symbolizes the values ​​that mark the entity’s actions: autonomy, independence, respect and self-determination.

Likewise, the general director of People with Disabilities, Miriam Pérez, congratulated “the team of professionals who have managed to make this entity a benchmark for innovation, commitment and dedication to promote the personal and work autonomy of its users and to contribute to create a more egalitarian and inclusive society. “We have to normalize disability and make them feel like one more, so that no one is left behind,” said Pérez.

The entity, which opened its doors on May 9, 1994 and currently has more than 300 users, will celebrate its 30th anniversary with volunteer actions, cultural and educational activities and a gala. “We are going to hold a scientific conference on the topic of aging, something that worries us a lot, because the users of the foundation are already approaching 50 years old,” Martínez explained.

There will also be a mural with graffiti in which people with intellectual disabilities and well-known graffiti artists will coexist. The entity has more than 90 professionals and has five offices distributed between Murcia, Águilas and Librilla. To carry out its work, it collaborates with public and private entities with which it carries out projects that promote the socio-labor inclusion of its users and encourage their autonomy.